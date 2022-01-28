Magic use big first quarter to handle Pistons

Jan 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) battle for the rebound during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Franz Wagner scored 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter to help build a double-digit lead, and Mo Bamba finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the host Orlando Magic defeat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 on Friday night.

The Magic led 39-19 after the first period and 67-51 at halftime in improving to 2-2 on their current five-game homestand. The 67 points marked a first-half season-high for Orlando, which won for the fourth time in 22 games at the Amway Center.

Terrence Ross (21 points) came off the Orlando bench to hit four 3-pointers and Chuma Okeke scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Gary Harris also added 10 points and six assists as the Magic shot 49.4 percent (41-for-83) as a team.

Wendell Carter Jr. contributed nine points and 11 rebounds to Orlando’s first win over Detroit in three meetings this season. Cole Anthony finished with 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Pistons have lost four in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Orlando used guards Jalen Suggs and Harris as the primary defenders on top overall pick Cade Cunningham, who missed his first 11 shots and finished with eight points. Cunningham went 3-for-17 from the floor with two made free throws and four assists.

Trey Lyles had a team-high 18 points for Detroit, which played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) and Kelly Olynyk (health and safety protocol). Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter, Frank Jackson added 12 points, Killian Hayes had 11 points, and Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder chipped in 10 apiece.

Orlando (25-of-26) and Detroit (29-of-37) combined to make all but nine of 63 free throws. Wagner went 8-for-8 at the foul line.

The Magic led by as many as 22 points during the first quarter when they shot 68.2 percent, registered 20 points in the paint and had 10 fast-break points. Strong play from Detroit’s second unit helped the Pistons close within 52-45 at the 5:21 mark of the second quarter, but Orlando ended the first half on a 15-6 run.

–Field Level Media