Magic rookie standout Paolo Banchero (ankle) out vs. Mavs

Orlando Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game with the Dallas Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft, is off to a strong start, with averages of 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He leads the Magic in scoring and has topped 20 points in nine of Orlando’s first 11 games.

Banchero injured the ankle during the second half of Monday’s 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets. He had 30 points in 35 minutes, with the scoring output his second-highest of the season.

Banchero played college basketball at Duke.

Seven Orlando players are listed as out for the contest, including guards Cole Anthony (oblique) and Gary Harris (knee). Christian Wood (knee) is among the four Dallas players ruled out.

