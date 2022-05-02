fbpx
Published May 2, 2022

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs undergoes ankle surgery

Apr 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) dribbles the ball while defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to repair a slight stress fracture in his right ankle.

Suggs, 20, had the surgery last week, the team said Monday.

“In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” Magic general manager Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”

Suggs averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 48 games (45 starts) as a rookie in 2021-22. The Magic selected Suggs No. 5 overall in the 2021 draft out of Gonzaga.

–Field Level Media

