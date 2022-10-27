Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (oblique) out indefinitely

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is sidelined indefinitely with a right internal oblique muscle injury, the team announced on Thursday.

Per the Magic, Anthony’s return to play will be determined on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.

Anthony’s absence in the backcourt will be felt by the winless Magic (0-5), who are without guards Markelle Fultz (fractured big left toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) and Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle).

Anthony, 22, finished with nine points in 32 minutes during Orlando’s 103-92 setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He made just 2 of 10 shots from the floor, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Anthony is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four games (three starts) this season.

–Field Level Media