Madrid champ Carlos Alcaraz opts for rest over Rome

Carlos Alcaraz cruised to the singles title in Madrid but plans to rest his ailing ankle this week instead of playing in the Italian Open.

Alcaraz, 19, said his right ankle was injured during a quarterfinal win over Rafael Nadal in the Madrid Open. He beat Novak Djokovic and then cruised past Alexander Zverev for his fourth title of the year.

The final tuneup for the French Open this week also lost Naomi Osaka from the women’s draw Monday. Osaka is dealing with a left Achilles injury.

Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland) replaced Alcaraz in the Italian Open draw. Alcaraz was the No. 7 seed and had a first-round bye.

