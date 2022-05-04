WATCH: Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner ejected, goes after umpire

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner lost his cool big time after the bottom of the first inning against the Miami Marlins Wednesday afternoon.

Bumgarner gave up one run in one inning of work before umpires on hand in South Beach opted to check his hand for foreign substances. The situation quickly turned ugly as he was tossed by first base umpire Dan Bellino, only for the former World Series MVP to lose his cool.

As you will see below, Bumgarner had to be restrained as he went after Bellino following both the foreign substance check and the ejection.

Madison Bumgarner lost his mind on an umpire and was tossed from the game after pitching one inning pic.twitter.com/jmyUmV7Cbd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 4, 2022

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and catcher José Herrera were among those who had to hold Madison Bumgarner back from making physical content.

Foreign substance checks are nothing new in today’s MLB. However, it’s the way that Bellino went about it that seemed to upset Bumgarner.

Madison Bumgarner has been ejected.



What do you think is happening here 👀pic.twitter.com/UmNVrrunPg — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) May 4, 2022

It really did seem that Bellino had issues with Bumgarner from the get. There’s absolutely no room in baseball for this crap. Umpires are not supposed to be part of the story. He most certainly is here.

As for Madison Bumgarner, he’s pitched exceedingly well this season. The high-priced free-agent signee posted a 1.17 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in five starts prior to taking to the bump for the Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon in South Beach.