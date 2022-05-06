fbpx
Published May 6, 2022

MAD Lions sign mid laner Nisqy to replace Reeker

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

MAD Lions announced the signing Friday of mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer.

The 23-year-old Belgian/Turkish veteran replaces Steven “Reeker” Chen of Germany, now with Team BDS Academy.

The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) 2022 Summer Split begins on June 17 in Berlin.

Nisqy previously competed in LEC action with Fnatic. He has also played for Cloud9, Splyce, Team EnVyUs and others.

The rest of the MAD Lions lineup includes top laner Irfan “Armut” Tukek, jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades, bot laner William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen and support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser.

–Field Level Media

