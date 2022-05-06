MAD Lions sign mid laner Nisqy to replace Reeker

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

MAD Lions announced the signing Friday of mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer.

The 23-year-old Belgian/Turkish veteran replaces Steven “Reeker” Chen of Germany, now with Team BDS Academy.

The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) 2022 Summer Split begins on June 17 in Berlin.

JOINED @MADLions_EN

IM BAAAAAAAAAAAACK IN LEC BABYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/53aWFHSOjP — Yasin Dincer (@Nisqy) May 6, 2022

Nisqy previously competed in LEC action with Fnatic. He has also played for Cloud9, Splyce, Team EnVyUs and others.

The rest of the MAD Lions lineup includes top laner Irfan “Armut” Tukek, jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades, bot laner William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen and support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser.

–Field Level Media