Published November 22, 2022

MAD Lions part with 2 players amid roster overhaul

MAD Lions have parted ways with Irfan “Armut” Tukek of Turkey and Norman Kaiser of Germany, the club announced Tuesday.

Armut and Kaiser are free agents for the first time since making their League of Legends debuts.

The moves come amid a roster overhaul by the club.

Armut and Kaiser helped MAD Lions capture two LEC championships the past two years as well as two appearances at the World Championship.

–Field Level Media

