MAD Lions part with 2 players amid roster overhaul

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

MAD Lions have parted ways with Irfan “Armut” Tukek of Turkey and Norman Kaiser of Germany, the club announced Tuesday.

Farewell, @armutlol. Since 2020 Irfan has helped take us to Worlds, MSI, and win the LEC twice through his dominant Top Lane play. Thank you for your incredible dedication and for always keeping us entertained! ?? pic.twitter.com/ZBAAm9IMmf — MAD Lions English (@MADLions_EN) November 22, 2022

Armut and Kaiser are free agents for the first time since making their League of Legends debuts.

The moves come amid a roster overhaul by the club.

Armut and Kaiser helped MAD Lions capture two LEC championships the past two years as well as two appearances at the World Championship.

–Field Level Media