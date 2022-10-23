New England Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘on track’ to start in Week 7 vs Chicago Bears

Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is on track to start on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, making his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Jones injured his ankle in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, opening the door for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe to become the fill-in starter and creating a quarterback controversy in New England. However, Zappe’s recent performances in Jones’ absence won’t net him the starting job heading into Week 7.

Mac Jones stats (2022): 786 passing yards, 2-5 TD-INT, 33.4 QBR, 66% completion rate

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones took a majority of the Patriots’ first-team reps in the final practice this week and he is on track to start against Chicago. With his imminent return and veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, Zappe will serve as the backup quarterback moving forward.

Jones’s return to the field only comes after head coach Bill Belichick fueled speculation about a potential quarterback change. He refused to commit to a long-term starter on Oct. 12 and his praise of the rookie quarterback only created more uncertainty. As Zappe received glowing praise from the Patriots’ coach, drama arose between Jones and the Patriots organization.

Belichick has heaped praise on Zappe’s ability to recognize what he is seeing on the field and then learning from it, also pointing out the first-year quarterback’s decision-making. Notably, one of the greatest coaches in NFL history also shared that he and Zappe see a lot of the same things during the game and on film.

It’s worth keeping in mind as Jones returns to the field. He thrived in 2021, playing like the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft and showing signs that he could be the new face of the Patriots’ franchise.

Mac Jones stats 2021: 3,801 passing yards, 67.6% completion rate, 22-13 TD-INT, 92.5 quarterback rating

However, Jones has seemed to take a significant step backward in 2022 with a dramatically higher turnover rate and fewer big plays through the air. If he struggles early against Chicago, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Belichick makes a change with Zappe taking over until Jones can prove he is the best quarterback on New England’s roster.