The Minnesota Lynx announced the signing Sunday of rookie forward Nikolina Milic to a seven-day contract.

Milic, 28, started her last three games and is averaging 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 17 contests with Minnesota.

Milic was originally signed to a hardship exception contract on May 6 and was released on Thursday.

On June 12, she scored 23 points against the Indiana Fever, the most by a Lynx player off the bench since 2012.

