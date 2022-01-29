Luka Doncic’s 30 points lead Mavericks past Pacers

Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) defends during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic scored 30 points, dished 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds, Reggie Bullock scored 23 points off the bench, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised past the Indiana Pacers, 132-105, Saturday in Dallas.

The Mavericks set the tone from the opening tip when Kristaps Porzingis, on the game’s first possession, dunked home two of his five points before leaving the game with knee soreness.

Despite Porzingis’ exit, Dallas never trailed and was only tied for a brief 2-2 spell early on, as the first-quarter lead quickly ballooned to as many as 13 points.

Indiana threatened in the second quarter when it cut the deficit to three points, but the Pacers trailed by a double-digit-point margin the rest of the way when the Mavericks closed the first half on a 12-3 run.

The Dallas bench combined for 64 points, led by Bullock and his 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. The Mavericks went 16-of-34 from deep as a team.

Dwight Powell added 10 points and Josh Green scored 12 points for the reserves. Starter Maxi Kleber posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jalen Brunson chipped in 13 points with eight assists.

As Dallas scored 132 points for the second consecutive game on one end, it overwhelmed Indiana’s offense on the other. The Pacers shot just 40-of-91 from the floor, including 9-of-33 from 3-point range.

Domantas Sabonis flirted with his second triple-double in as many nights, posting 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 22 points off the bench. Chris Duarte came into Saturday’s game questionable after sustaining an ankle injury in the Pacers’ overtime win at Oklahoma City on Friday but rallied for 12 points on Saturday.

Indiana’s shooting woes spoiled coach Rick Carlisle’s return to Dallas, where he led the Mavericks from 2008 through 2021.

