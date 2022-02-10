Luka Doncic scores 51 as Mavericks get by Clippers

Feb 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) defends during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic scored 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first quarter and tied a career best with seven 3-pointers, all made in the opening period, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-105 on Thursday in Dallas.

Doncic set a fitting tone by scoring the first points on a 3-pointer. He knocked down seven of his first nine attempts from beyond the arc and finished the night 7 of 14 from deep to match the career high he set last May, also against the Clippers.

Doncic shot 17 of 26 overall, grabbed nine rebounds and dished six assists.

The Mavericks pushed their lead to 17 points midway through the third quarter before Los Angeles came storming back.

The Clippers closed the third period on a 16-7 run, then chipped away at the deficit over the first five minutes of the fourth. Los Angeles pulled to within three points on a pair of free throws by Amir Coffey following a flagrant foul by Maxi Kleber.

Five Clippers scored in double figures, led by Marcus Morris’ 21 points, as Los Angeles countered the red-hot Doncic with balance.

Norman Powell scored 19 points in his third game since joining the Clippers in a trade from Portland. Reggie Jackson scored 18 points, Terance Mann scored 13 off the bench and Nicolas Batum chipped in 10.

Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, who finished with 12 points, were the lone Mavericks scoring in double figures until Reggie Bullock sank a pivotal 3-pointer with 6:02 remaining. Bullock finished with 11 points, and his 3-pointer was part of a 7-0 run that gave Dallas a cushion down the stretch.

Jalen Brunson helped seal the win with a pair of free throws in the final minute that pushed him to 11 points and extended the Mavericks’ lead to three possessions.

–Field Level Media