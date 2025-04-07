Staggering costs for Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks ticket prices in Luka Doncic’s return

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA on the night of February 2 with the Luka Doncic trade, a blockbuster Saturday night deal that was viewed as one of the most stunning moves in the history of pro sports. Two months later, Doncic is finally returning to Dallas.

Doncic, age 26, stayed professional after being blindsided by the trade that sent him to Los Angeles after he had established his roots in Dallas. Even amid NBA rumors leaked by the Mavericks regarding DOncic’s weight and commitment to the game, the All-Star guard only said nice things publicly about his former team.

Luka Doncic stats (ESPN): 27.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 7.8 APG, 44.1% FG

However, fans and Doncic’s new teammates know that he’s been waiting for an opportunity for revenge against the front office that blindsided him and seemingly tried to tarnish his reputation after the deal. He’s getting it on Wednesday night when the Mavericks host the Lakers at the American Airlines Center.

How much are tickets for the Lakers vs Mavs game?

While millions of people will be watching the Lakers vs Mavericks matchup on ESPN when it tops off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday night, others are paying top dollar to see it in person.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket to Wednesday’s Lakers vs Mavericks game is $215 for a seat in Section 333, Row G. That means paying out more than $200 for a seat in the rafters, less than five rows from the walls of the arena. Fans who want to sit in the 100 level will need to pay out anywhere from $571 to $4,995, depending on how close to the court they want to be.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks ticket prices

In comparison, you can find tickets in the 300 level for Friday’s Mavericks’ home game against the Toronto Raptors for less than $20, while a ticket in the 100 level ranges from $300-$500 and a courtside ticket is half the cost compared to the Lakers’ game.

The biggest story of Wednesday’s Lakers vs Mavericks matchup will obviously be the home crowd’s response to Doncic’s return and how that same crowd treats general manager Nico Harrison. Based on the demand for tickets and the prices, it will be an event to remember.

