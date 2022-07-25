Luka Doncic raking in early bets for next NBA MVP

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is receiving the most action to win NBA MVP following the 2022-23 season, according to DraftKings on Monday.

Doncic currently sits at +450 as the favorite to take home the award and has received 27 percent of all bets while holding 15 percent of the handle.

He is also the frontrunner at both FanDuel (+460) and BetMGM (+500).

In 65 games (all starts) this past season, Doncic, 23, averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists and a career-high 1.2 steals while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. He led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo trail just behind Doncic, sitting at +650 and +700 at DraftKings, respectively. Embiid has received the second-highest percentage of votes at 18 percent, with two-time MVP Antetokounmpo third in both bets (10 percent share) and handle (12 percent).

Reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets holds the fourth-best odds at +1200 along with Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. Despite not being among the top-three favorites, Jokic has recorded the highest share of the handle at 19 percent.

–Field Level Media