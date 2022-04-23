Luka Doncic set to return for Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 versus Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will make his 2022 NBA playoffs debut in the team’s Game 4 matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier today, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was serious optimism in the Mavericks organization that their best player should be ready to go for the team’s playoff battle at 4:30 PM ET. The final hurdle for the 23-year-old and his calf would be if he could make it through the Mavs warm-ups earlier today without an issue.

All indications are that everything went fine and the three-time All-Star will suit up for the franchise and is expected to play under a minutes restriction.

Luka Doncic to make NBA playoffs debut on Saturday afternoon

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic injured his calf in the team’s season finale win over the San Antonio Spurs on April 10. The Mavericks point guard has been participating in full-speed activities since Tuesday, played in 5-on-5 scrimmages over the last two days, and said he wasn’t experiencing any pain or discomfort in his calf following several days of practice.

Luka Doncic stats (2021-2022): 28.4 PPG, 9.1 REB, 8.7 AST

Despite his absence, the Mavs are leading their best of seven series against the Jazz 2-1. Upcoming free agent Jalen Brunson has filled the void for the Doncic in a major way. Averaging 32 points per game and scoring 41 in the Mavs 110-104 Game 2 win in Dallas.

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has also come up big in the first three games of the series. Scoring six more points per game than he did during the 2021-2022 season as he has averaged 19.7 points.