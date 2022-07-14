Luis Robert’s slam sparks White Sox’s rout of Twins

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert belted a grand slam to highlight his third straight three-hit performance as the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 12-2 romp over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Robert added an RBI single, Seby Zavala launched a three-run homer and Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu each drove in two runs to propel the White Sox to their third straight win.

The offense was more than enough for Johnny Cueto (4-4), who improved to 4-0 in his career against Minnesota. He allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Gio Urshela had an RBI double in the second inning and Kyle Garlick added a solo homer in the ninth for the Twins, who have lost five of their past seven games.

Chicago was nursing a 2-1 lead before it loaded the bases in the fourth inning. Robert crushed a 1-1 slider from Sonny Gray (4-3) over the wall in left field for his team-leading 12th homer of the season and his first career grand slam.

Chicago added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning when Robert hit an RBI double to left field and Abreu plated Yoan Moncada with a sacrifice fly to right.

Vaughn added a solo homer in the seventh inning and Zavala went deep in the ninth for the White Sox.

Gray permitted six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and fanned three.

Chicago started quickly as Tim Anderson singled to lead off the first inning and advanced to second on a groundout. Anderson came around to score the first of his three runs on a single to right-center field by Abreu, who extended his on-base streak to 20 games.

Abreu scored on Vaughn’s broken-bat roller that caromed off second base, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead.

Minnesota halved the deficit in the second inning. Jose Miranda singled off Cueto and came home on Urshela’s double to left field.

The Twins’ bid to forge a tie later in the inning was denied when left fielder AJ Pollock tossed a dart to catcher Zavala, who applied the tag on Urshela, completing a double play on Luis Arraez’s flyout.

–Field Level Media