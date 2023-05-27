Luis Garcia’s six hits lead Nationals past Royals

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Garcia matched a franchise record with six hits as the Washington Nationals outlasted the host Kansas City Royals 12-10 on Friday evening.

The Nationals opened an explosive sixth inning with back-to-back leadoff doubles by Garcia and Joey Meneses.

After Jeimer Candelario walked, Corey Dickerson delivered his second home run of the year — a three-run shot — into the right-field bullpen, snapping a 2-2 tie.

Among his career-best six hits, Garcia doubled twice in the sixth as Washington sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight for their biggest inning of the season.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s ninth homer — and second of the game — highlighted a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City batted around, cutting the lead to 9-8.

Meneses collected his third hit ahead of Candelario’s two-run triple, helping Washington add three eighth-inning insurance runs.

Witt matched a career high with four hits and his career-best fifth RBI capped Kansas City’s scoring during a two-run eighth.

Chad Kuhl recorded five outs for his first career save.

Lane Thomas led off the game against Jordan Lyles (0-9) with his eighth homer, a 421-foot shot over the left-field bullpen. It was his sixth career leadoff home run and first since Sept. 23 last year.

Lyles allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He has surrendered 16 home runs, most in the majors.

Patrick Corbin (4-5) won his third straight, allowing six runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, while walking four, his most since also walking four on May 10 last year.

Kansas City got on the scoreboard in the fourth when Witt doubled, stole third, and scored on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error. Maikel Garcia followed with a two-out double for a 2-1 Royals’ lead.

Witt’s eighth homer, a leadoff shot in the sixth, cut Washington’s lead to 9-3.

Royals hurlers walked nine and have surrendered 27 free passes during the first four games of their six-game homestand.

Kansas City has lost 10 of 13.

–Field Level Media