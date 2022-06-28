Luis Castillo strikes out 11 as Reds top Cubs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo struck out a season-high 11 over six scoreless innings and Jonathan India clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh as the visiting Cincinnati Reds held off the Chicago Cubs for a 5-3 win on Tuesday night.

Castillo (3-4) yielded five hits and three walks while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. The right-hander pitched out of trouble in the first and third innings, and on his final pitch of the night, he got Yan Gomes to fly out and strand the bases loaded in the sixth.

India’s second homer of the season, off Chicago reliever Rowan Wick, extended Cincinnati’s lead to 5-0. Brandon Drury and Donovan Solano each had two hits and an RBI for the Reds, who have won three of four following a seven-game slide.

Nico Hoerner had three hits and Willson Contreras recorded two hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who stranded 10 baserunners and could not build on taking two of three games at St. Louis over the weekend.

Chicago’s Keegan Thompson (7-3) cruised through five innings until Drury doubled into the right-center-field gap to score India for a 1-0 Cincinnati lead in the sixth. After moving to third on a wild pitch, Drury scored on Solano’s double.

Thompson completed 6 1/3 innings and yielded eight hits while being charged with four runs and striking out eight without a walk.

Down 5-0, Chicago made things interesting against Cincinnati’s Joel Kuhnel during its half of the seventh through an RBI double from Christopher Morel, a run-scoring groundout from Rafael Ortega and Contreras’ infield single that also plated a run.

Reds catcher Aramis Garcia added a season-high three hits.

Hunter Strickland pitched around a double by Ortega in the ninth to record his fourth save of the season.

Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham was a late scratch from the lineup due to back stiffness.

The teams struck out a combined 27 times, with Cubs leadoff hitter Morel fanning four times.

–Field Level Media