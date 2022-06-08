Lucky ready for second stint with Tricked

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philip “Lucky” Ewald is making a return to Tricked’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

Lucky, who left Tricked in favor of Astralis in August, will man the AWPer position left open last month after Sebastian “larsen” Larsen was shuffled to the bench.

Lucky, 19, will join Danish countrymen Andreas “kiR” Kirstein, Oliver “kwezz” Rasmussen, Mathias “PR1mE” Carlsen and Oliver “IceBerg” Berg on Tricked’s roster.

“After being in a place where it was very turbulent and at times chaotic with many replacements on the team, it’s very nice to be back in a place where you know you feel at home and where you know how things work,” Lucky said, per HLTV.org.

Tricked CEO Morten Hoj Jensen was quick to welcome back Lucky.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to welcome Lucky back after his trip to Astralis,” he said. “Unfortunately he did not get the stay he and we wanted for him, but we have at no time lost faith in his enormous talent. The team has clearly lacked some of his qualities and firepower since the sale last year, so the joy of reunion is great. I am proud that Lucky shows us the confidence that he trusts that we can get him back to the top.”

–Field Level Media