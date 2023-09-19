fbpx
Published September 19, 2023

Lucia Bronzetti cruises in Guangzhou opener

Sep 2, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Lucia Bronzetti of Italy adjusts her strings between points against Qinwen Zheng of China (not pictured) on day six of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy swept past Ya Yi Yang of Taiwan 6-1, 6-0 in an hour flat in first-round action at the Guangzhou Open on Tuesday in China.

Bronzetti broke Yang’s serve five times in nine opportunities and won 21 of 27 first-service points while never losing her own serve. Her next opponent will be Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima, who outlasted France’s Jessika Ponchet 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany also had an easy time in the first round, beat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines 6-3, 6-0.

Daria Saville of Australia rallied past Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3. Other first-round winners included Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland; Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan; and Xiyu Wang, Yue Yuan and Zhuoxuan Bai of China.

