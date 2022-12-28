LSU WR Kayshon Boutte declares for draft in reversal

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte changed his mind on Wednesday and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It capped a whirlwind day for the Citrus Bowl-bound Tigers. Head coach Brian Kelly announced earlier in the day that Boutte wouldn’t be available to play in Monday’s bowl game against Purdue but didn’t provide a reason.

Boutte took to social media Wednesday night with his new intentions, reversing course from his Dec. 5 announcement that he would return to LSU in 2023.

“After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT,” Boutte posted to Twitter.

After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT. — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) December 29, 2022

Kelly later posted to Twitter, saying he supports “Kayshon and his decision.”

We support Kayshon and his decision. He went through a thoughtful process and ultimately decided this was in his best interest. We appreciate all he did during his time at LSU and wish him well. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 29, 2022

ESPN rates Boutte the fifth-best wide receiver in the draft.

Boutte caught five touchdowns as a freshman in 2020 and grabbed nine in just six games in 2021. His numbers leveled out a bit this season, when he had 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns.

In three collegiate seasons, Boutte has 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in 37 games.

No. 17 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) won the SEC West and lost to No. 1 Georgia in the conference title game in its first season under Kelly.

–Field Level Media