LSU Tigers coach Kevin Faulk steps away after daughter’s death

LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk is not expected to attend the Tigers’ game Saturday against visiting Central Michigan in the wake of his 19-year-old daughter’s unexpected death.

Kevione Faulk, an LSU student, passed away Monday.

“Everybody here is sick to their stomach,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, who added that the elder Faulk is with his family.

Kevin Faulk, 45, is in his second season coaching running backs at his alma mater. Faulk is best known for his 13-year NFL career spent entirely with the New England Patriots, with whom he won three Super Bowls. He played for the Tigers in the mid-1990s and graduated LSU in 1998.

Faulk took over as the Tigers’ director of player development in 2018 before being named running backs coach in 2020.

The football program released a statement about Kevione Faulk’s death Monday.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all those who love Kevione,” the statement said. “She was a part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

–Field Level Media