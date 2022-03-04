LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson accused of sexual harassment

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers running backs coach and associate head coach Frank Wilson was accused of sexual harassment in a federal court document filed on Thursday.

Sharon Lewis, the former LSU associate athletic director, alleged that Wilson “exposed himself” to her several years ago. The accusations were added to an ongoing lawsuit against LSU, with Lewis arguing the school retaliated against her after she came forward with claims former LSU coach Les Miles harassed athletics student workers.

LSU fired Lewis in January, a part of numerous layoffs during a staff overhaul, and has denied

“We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials. Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.” LSU Tigers spokesman Ernie Ballard, via The Advocate

In the ongoing lawsuit, Lewis accused Wilson of asking her to touch his genitalia and trying to kiss her and another female employee without their consent. She said she took her allegations to senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar and executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry, but they neither investigated nor took action.

Both Segar and Ausberry were suspended by LSU in 2021 after an independent investigation found they didn’t properly handle multiple reports of sexual misconduct within LSU’s athletics program.

Frank Wilson salary: $950,000 (2022)

USA Today reported Thursday that Lewis and two other LSU employees provided detailed accounts of Wilson’s alleged inappropriate gestures and comments. One woman who came forward said the LSU coach attempted to kiss her in a meeting about football recruiting.

Wilson coached at LSU from 2010-’15, overseeing the running backs and serving as assistant head coach. After head-coaching stints at UTSA (2016-’19) and McNeese State (2020-’21), he joined Brian Kelly’s staff this offseason and became one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football.