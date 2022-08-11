LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (ankle) sits out scrimmage

Credit: Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Garrett Nussmeier, one of three quarterbacks vying for the starting job at LSU, missed the Tigers’ first scrimmage on Thursday because of a minor ankle injury, The Athletic reported.

Nussmeier, a redshirt freshman, did some drills that required only limited movement on Thursday, per the report. He is not expected to miss much practice time.

He is competing with fifth-year senior Myles Brennan and Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels for the starting position.

In his first season at LSU in 2021, Nussmeier appeared in four games and was 29-of-57 passing for 329 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He is the son of former NFL quarterback Doug Nussmeier, who played in five NFL games for the New Orleans Saints (1976-77) before later going into coaching. The elder Nussmeier is currently quarterbacks coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

–Field Level Media