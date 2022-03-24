fbpx
Published March 24, 2022

LSU picks up commitment from 4-star tight end Mac Markway

Jan 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; An LSU Tigers helmet on display before the head coaches press conference for the CFP with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney at the Sheraton New Orleans, Grand Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2023 four-star tight end Mac Markway committed to play at LSU on Thursday.

The St. Louis, Mo., native is the 100th-ranked recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ composite, and the seventh-best tight end.

Markway also considered Iowa, Ohio State, Miami and Florida.

“I’ve known way before I took the visit that they were my No. 1 and once I took the visit it really sealed the deal without question,” Markway told 247Sports. “Just the fit there, the fit there with the tight end room.”

Markway is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

The Class of 2023 will mark LSU’s first full recruiting cycle under new head coach Brian Kelly.

–Field Level Media

