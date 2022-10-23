LSU fined $250K for fans storming field

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Southeastern Conference fined LSU $250,000 on Sunday because the school’s fans stormed the field after Saturday’s 45-20 victory over then-No. 7 Ole Miss.

The violation was LSU’s third of the policy. The school’s most recent violation had been after a win over then-No. 2 Georgia in 2018.

In a news release, the SEC said that the policy stated that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Fines start at $50,000 for a first offense, up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for a third and any subsequent violations.

The fine comes one week after the SEC fined Tennessee $100,000 for its fans rushing of the field after an upset win over then-No. 3 Alabama. Tennessee fans took the goalposts and deposited them into the nearby Tennessee River.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) was unranked prior to the win over Ole Miss. It is now ranked 18th.

–Field Level Media