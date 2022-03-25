LSU forward Tari Eason declares for NBA draft

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

LSU standout forward Tari Eason said Friday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

The sophomore was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection this season while averaging a team-best 16.9 points in 33 games (four starts) for the Tigers. He recorded 64 steals and 36 blocked shots, averaged 6.6 rebounds and 24.4 minutes per game and was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year.

“I hope another level of work is just beginning,” Eason wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “With that, I’m beyond grateful and excited to be able to pursue my lifelong dream — I am declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Eason’s strong defensive play has helped him become viewed as a possible lottery pick.

He played his first college season at Cincinnati and averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23 games (eight starts). He transferred to LSU following the season and increased his production with the Tigers.

“I hope NBA teams were able to see how passionate I am about this game and competitive fire,” Eason told ESPN. “I hate losing more than I enjoy winning. I’ll do whatever it takes for my team to secure a win. I also hope they saw that the defensive part of my game is just as important to me as my offensive game.

“I want the NBA to know that I intend to be an elite two-way player and I will never be complacent. There is never an end to getting better. Never.”

–Field Level Media