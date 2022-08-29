LSU decides on starting QB; won’t reveal decision

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he has decided on a starting quarterback for Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans against Florida State, but declined to release the details of his choice.

“We’ve made a decision, but I’m not going to announce it publicly,” Kelly said, adding that he came to the decision over the weekend.

Kelly’s choice is down to redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and junior transfer Jayden Daniels. It has been characterized as a 50/50 battle throughout the preparations for the upcoming season.

Nussmeier played four games for LSU last season, going 29 of 57 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Daniels proved himself to be a productive two-way threat in three seasons at Arizona State. He even guided the Sun Devils to a victory over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl. Last season at Arizona State, the Los Angeles-area product threw for 2,381 yards and 10 TDs, with 710 yards rushing and six more scores.

Kelly said the decision will not be revealed until before Sunday’s game against the Seminoles (1-0).

“It doesn’t help us to play that card (now),” Kelly said.

Kelly did announce his starting offensive line. It will consist of Will Campbell at left tackle, Miles Frazier at left guard, Garrett Dellinger at center, Anthony Bradford at right guard and Cam Wire at right tackle.

Kelly, who takes over the Tigers program after going 113-40 in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, replaces Ed Orgeron, who departed following what was portrayed as a mutual agreement.

–Field Level Media