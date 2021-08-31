Los Angeles Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Green Bay Packers

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Corey Bojorquez (13) punts the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams solved their punter competition by trading Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker will remain the Rams’ punter.

The Rams also send a 2023 seventh-round pick to Green Bay and get a 2023 sixth-round pick in return, per the reports.

Rams brass had maintained until Tuesday that they hadn’t decided on the Hekker-Bojorquez duel. Hekker has spent the past two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list but was in attendance Tuesday. Bojorquez was not.

Bojorquez was the third-highest rated punter in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He averaged 51.9 net yards, including booting a 70-yarder. He put four inside the 20-yard line.

The Packers are expected to cut JK Scott.

Hekker has spent his nine-year career kicking for the Rams. He averaged a career-low 45.6 yards per punt last season. He made the Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro three years in a row from 2015-17.

