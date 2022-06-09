Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Demoff admits team-building model may not be sustainable

The Los Angeles Rams have assembled a superstar cast to form what many would agree amounted to the best NFL roster a year ago. After a whirlwind offseason which saw several stars and superstars change teams, the Rams didn’t fade into the darkness, instead somehow adding another star, bringing in Allen Robinson with a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

But that was a minor footnote in the offseason that Rams general manager Les Snead put together, which saw the franchise extend several of the biggest contributors.

It all started with locking in Matthew Stafford with a four-year, $160 million deal through 2026. Then it was Aaron Donald’s turn, who got a three-year, $95 million contract extension through 2024.

Most recently, Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract extension keeping him in L.A. through 2026.

It caps an incredible run, putting the Rams in strong position to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Rams’ top-end contracts place them in their own class

While their stacked roster loaded with Pro Bowl talent sets them up with a strong roster for now, can the Rams keep paying their players top dollar? Is the model sustainable?

It’s a question Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff briefly touched on when speaking with Daniel Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

“I don’t know that this model in particular is sustainable forever. To me, it’s not about, ‘Oh, this is the model we will always have.’ I think our model has been [being] aggressive in trying to build the best team that we can build. That is sustainable.” Rams’ Kevin Demoff on team-building approach

Who knows just how sustainable this method can be. So far, it’s gotten proven results, with the Lombardi Trophy a year ago, but what will their cap situation look like in a few years? With the salary cap only set to rise, maybe they’ll be just fine, looking like geniuses in the end.

For now, the Rams are the only team in the NFL with three different players set to earn $25 million or more on their current contracts. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are the only other teams with two. Meanwhile, 12 NFL teams don’t have a single player who earns $25 million or more annually on their current contract.

Related: Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp get paid