Los Angeles Rams finalize title parade, won’t include Lakers or Dodgers despite LeBron James’s wish

In a perfect world, the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Dodgers would have been able to celebrate their league championships as every other city does, with a parade. Only, due to the pandemic, they didn’t get to.

Some, like LeBron James, thought maybe since the Los Angeles Rams also just won a Super Bowl, perhaps they would be nice and include the Lakers and Dodgers in their title parade, but as everyone expected, that won’t be happening.

Los Angeles Rams paying a visit to L.A. Coliseum

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

While they won’t be including the Lakers or Dodgers, the LA Rams will be including a familiar site to many of its fans. The parade, which takes place Wednesday, as in today, will conclude at the L.A. Coliseum.

Although the Rams are thrilled to now be playing at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, the Coliseum remains open, as home to the LA Giltinis, which is a rugby team by the way.

There’s also the Busch Light Clash which took place on Feb. 6 and will be an annual pre-season NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race from here on out.

But before all this madness, the Rams used to call the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home. They played there from 1946-79 and from 2016-2019 before upgrading to SoFi.

Related: Ranking NFL stadiums: Worst, best stadiums in NFL

Los Angeles Lakers wont grant LeBron’s wish

For one, it’s absolutely ridiculous to think the Los Angeles Rams would include a title from a full two seasons ago in their celebration in 2022. Simply put, the Lakers aren’t champions anymore, the Milwaukee Bucks are. Although it’s unfair that the Lakers never got to celebrate with a championship parade, it’s not something that can be fixed years later.

The same goes for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their World Series was won during the 2020 season. Technically, the Atlanta Braves are the champions, not the Dodgers.

Though we can’t fault the Dodgers, they didn’t really have a role in LBJ’s request, other than playing their game, and neither did the Lakers. It’s more of a question to LeBron. Did he really think his random tweet would pick up real traction? Probably not either, but I guess it never hurts to try.

Related: NFL TV Ratings: Super Bowl dominates as NFL season comes to an end