Los Angeles Rams provide big update on Cooper Kupp’s injury

Matthew Stafford has the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL heading into the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s done this despite not having his best receiver, Cooper Kupp, in the lineup for the first three weeks.

Kupp’s been dealing with multiple hamstring injuries dating back to training camp. Currently on injured reserve, Kupp won’t be in the lineup against the Colts on Sunday either, but there has been positive momentum in his recovery.

According to coach Sean McVay, Kupp is set to return to the practice field next week. When he does, this creates a 21-day window where the Rams must activate their All-Pro receiver off IR. If for whatever reason Kupp is not able to return to the active roster before the 21-day window expires, he’d have to sit out the rest of the season. But no one anticipates such a scenario for the 30-year-old wideout.

Instead, Kupp could be set to return as soon as Week 5, when the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on October 8. However, since he’s already faced multiple setbacks, it’s possible the Rams play it safe with their top offensive weapon.

Kupp’s absence is not what anyone in L.A. wants to deal with, but it’s allowed rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua to make a name for himself despite being the 117th overall pick back in April. Nacua has hauled in 30 receptions for 338 yards through three games. His receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL this season, and he’s on pace to catch 170 passes this season. The NFL record is 149 receptions, set by Michael Thomas in 2019. Surely that pace will slow down, especially if Kupp can return sooner than later, but Nacua’s off to a historic start in the meantime.

