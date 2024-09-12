NBA insider unveils next big Los Angeles Lakers trade target

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s the offseason, but there are always Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors to fill the dead spaces. In just over a month, the NBA’s regular season will tip off. Rosters are mostly set, aside from a few end-of-the-bench players still set to compete for one of the final spots available.

However, when it comes to forming the top rotational pieces on the roster, one player who’s not currently on the Lakers could be packing his bags for Los Angeles before the year is done.

Keep an eye on Los Angeles Lakers trading for Jonas Valanciunas

This past offseason, LeBron James was reportedly willing to take a pay cut, but only if the Los Angeles Lakers could sign a star talent. One of the players the Lakers icon was willing to sacrifice some money for was center Jonas Valanciunas.

That pipe dream ended when the Lithuanian star signed a respectable three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards. But that doesn’t mean the 6-foot-11 center couldn’t still end up in a Lakers uniform later this season.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lakers fans should keep a close eye out for a potential Valanciunas trade before this year’s deadline.

“One name to watch: Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards. James offered to take a pay cut to open up the full midlevel exception to sign the free agent big man, but he opted for more guaranteed money from a three-year, $30 million deal in Washington. Still, the Lakers need a center, the Wizards don’t figure to be contenders this season, and Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has a proven record of getting deals done with Washington’s organization.” Dave McMenamin on Lakers’ interest in Jonas Valanciunas

The Wizards are likely to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. They also have No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr who needs as many minutes as he can handle at the center position. Trading Valanciunas will only open up more opportunities for their new franchise cornerstone, yet there is also some value in having the 12-year-veteran show the rookie the ropes in the NBA too.

