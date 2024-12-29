Los Angeles Lakers complete trade involving All-Star guard

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors have lingered for weeks. It’s not like JJ Redick’s team is struggling. They’re off to an impressive 18-13 start, ranking fifth in the Western Conference entering NBA games today.

Yet, despite the Lakers performing well early on, general manager Rob Pelinka felt it was time to shake up the roster a bit by executing a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Los Angeles Lakers trade D’Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round selections to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Russell and Finney-Smith are the two big names involved here, with the former being linked to various Lakers rumors over the past year-plus. Now D-Lo gets to head back to the Nets, which is where the Lakers traded him back in 2017.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V175zGtmKW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2024

This trade gives the Lakers more depth along the wing with the addition of Finney-Smith, who’s viewed as a 3-and-D veteran capable of playing either forward spot. Yet, with Milton, they also get someone who can fill in backcourt minutes in a pinch.

However, this move may have also been partially financially motivated, as it helps get the Lakers much further under the second apron, providing more flexibility for future trades.

The Lakers get much needed wing depth and flexibility below the second apron.



Below 2nd apron: $3.5M (was $30K)



Dorian Finney-Smith: $14.9M and $15.4M (P)



Shake Milton: $2.9M, $3M (NGTY), $3.3M (NGTY) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 29, 2024

