Los Angeles Lakers expected to explore Anthony Davis trade once LeBron James moves on

Currently the thinking is that Anthony Davis is the future of the Los Angeles Lakers once LeBron James is ready to pass on the torch. It helps that the talented big has already won a ring in LA, endearing himself to the local fanbase.
Then again, AD has missed a lot of games since becoming a major part of the Lake show. He’s played in just 76 games combined in the past two seasons.
But everyone knows, when Davis is on the court, he’s among the best bigs in the NBA. Teams always covet a unicorn such as Davis who can score in all three facets, while also being a great rim protector in the paint.
He’s an elite player who holds a lot of trade value right now at the age of 29, but they don’t appear to be on the verge of putting one of their best competitors on the block. Not this season anyway.
Yet, a report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com in which an anonymous Western Conference team executive raised an interesting proposition he’s heard from execs within the Lakers front office.
Related: NBA Power Rankings: Timberwolves and Hawks make summer-time push
Why trading Anthony Davis isn’t a bad idea, someday
While the idea isn’t ridiculous, it’s difficult to foreshadow the Lakers’ roster and overall direction two years from now. What if they can return to the top of the throne this upcoming season? Could that spur more players wanting to join the crew?
Maybe Davis can put his durability issues behind him and becomes one of the most valuable players in basketball?
Then again, if the Lakers are in shambles once the partnership with LBJ ends, it only makes sense to trade Davis, who will be 30 and possibly the lone star on his team. Trading Davis could be the catalyst to rebuilding the Lakers the right way, one that leaves them brimming with young talent.
Related: 50 Best NBA players of 2022: Stephen Curry leads the charge after brilliant season