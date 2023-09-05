Los Angeles Lakers sign best remaining NBA free agent

With training camps set to open later this month, the Los Angeles Lakers have made one final big move of the offseason.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have signed veteran big man Christian Wood. The deal is said to be for two years with a player option for the second season. It comes out at just north of $5.7 million.

The Lakers were in on Wood throughout the entire summer. But nothing came to fruition until the last moment.

This move adds more depth to one of the deepest rosters in basketball after the Lakers earned a surprise trip to the Western Conference Finals a season ago.

Christian Wood stats (2022-23): 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 52% shooting, 38% 3-point

Heading into last season, most figured that Wood could net a lucrative long-term contract during NBA free agency. Unfortunately, he fell out of Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s rotation toward the end of the campaign.

Wood, 27, averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds on 38% shooting from three-point range in the three seasons leading up to the 2022-23 campaign. Though, he is seen as a liability on defense with a -0.4 defensive plus minus throughout his career.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers’ standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

Los Angeles Lakers depth chart after Christian Wood signing

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wood represents the fifth veteran Los Angeles has added heading into the 2023-24 season. That list includes guards Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish as well as frontcourt players Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes. In addition to this, the Lakers re-signed D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in free agency. Their rotation is now among the deepest in the NBA.