Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing trade for potential-rich big man New York Knicks also targeted

A new Los Angeles Lakers rumor suggested a potential-rich big man from the Eastern Conference is on their trade radar.

The Lakers are just a week away from the start of their 2024-25 campaign. There is a good amount of hope about this season’s team. They will again be led by NBA legend Lebron James, and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis. Plus they have a roster around them that can be much better than they were last season.

That is where new head coach JJ Redick comes into play. The expectation is that he can help take the club back to being a title contender this season. One of Redick’s various plans for the team in 2024-25 was to move Davis back to forward. And pair him with a classic center. Unfortunately, there is a hole at the five spot after big man Christian Wood had to undergo a second surgery on his knee this fall.

Soon after the news of Wood’s injury, it was reported that the Lakers front office was on the hunt for a new center on the trade block. And it seems the organization has eyes for a certain 26-year-old from the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers linked to potential Nick Richards trade

On Monday, Sportskeeda NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that the Lakers had targeted trades for several bigs during the summer. One of them was revealed to be Charlotte Hornets veteran Nick Richards. The native of Jamaica was also reportedly linked to the New York Knicks before their eventual trade for Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this month.

The former second-round pick has played four seasons in the league. And has consistently gotten better each year for the lowly Hornets. The center got a career-high 51 starts and 26.3 minutes per game in 2023-24. He rewarded the extra minutes by averaging close to a double-double (9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds) last season.

Richards has a classic center frame and is a rock-solid rip protector. If acquired in a trade, he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

