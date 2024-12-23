Los Angeles Lakers insider details what they’d need to give up to land Dejounte Murray before NBA trade deadline

A notable Los Angeles Lakers insider recently revealed what it would take to land talented guard Dejounte Murray in a trade before February’s NBA trade deadline. And he makes it seem like a deal is very unlikely.

Unlike most offseasons, the Lakers did not look to make major changes to the roster. Instead, they decided a change needed to be made on the bench and fired head coach Darvin Ham after a pair of winning seasons. To replace him the organization hired newbie head coach JJ Redick.

Thus far, LA has delivered mixed results to start the 2024-25 NBA season. They got off to a strong start in October and November but slumped in December. It is why they have been linked to a multitude of trade rumors for players of varying impact levels.

For the most part, the team has been linked to deals for a veteran big man to pair with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. However, speculation has again started recently about a potential trade for Dejounte Murray.

Dejounte Murray stats (2024): 16.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.6 APG, 2.2 SPG, 27% 3PT

Jovan Buha reveals what Los Angeles Lakers would now need to forkover in a Dejounte Murray trade

The talented guard has been considered a target for the team since last season. However, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer. But with the Pels in the midst of one of their worst seasons in franchise history, most of their players seem to be up for grabs in possible trades. Including Dejounte Murray.

In a new post on his YouTube channel, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha spoke about a potential Murray trade and what LA would need to send to New Orleans. And while it is lower than it was in the summer, it still may be too high for the team.

“I think the price for Dejounte Murray is still going to probably be high,” he began by saying [h/t SI.com]. “They’re not just going to sell him for, like, a first and matching salary. I would personally be surprised if he gets flipped for that type of package.”

Dejounte Murray contract: Four years, $114.2 million

“If the Lakers are willing to put both firsts on the table, that’s maybe a different conversation… You could do something like [D’Angelo Russell] and [Jarred Vanderbilt] or [Russell] and [Gabe Vincent]… Two picks is a lot. That’s your two big bullets.”

Buha isn’t sure the Los Angeles Lakers would be willing to part with two first for Murray. But that would likely be the price for the Pelicans to give him up in a deal. Earlier this year rumors suggested the Atlanta Hawks wanted more than two first-rounders for the guard.

