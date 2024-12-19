Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James could get inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame before he retires: Here’s how

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James is one of the greatest superstars to ever grace an NBA court.

He’s a four-time NBA champion with three teams (Miami Heat twice, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers), four-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time NBA MVP, 20-time All-Star, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, and a three-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012, and 2024).

There will forever be a debate about who was the best player of all time: James or Michael Jordan. You can make a case for each.

James will easily be a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer when his career ends, but surprisingly, there’s a good chance he gets inducted before he retires.

How will LeBron James be in Hall of Fame before he retires?

Before being eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame, players must be fully retired from the game for three seasons.

You might be wondering how James, who is in his 22nd NBA season, is eligible to be inducted?

Here’s how: the NBA released its list of the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees, which includes Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Sue Bird, among others. However, the list also includes the gold medal-winning 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, of which James was a member.

The 2008 squad, led by James, Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant, was known as the “Redeem Team” after the 2004 team faltered in the Olympics, winning a disappointing bronze medal. James and Anthony, who had just completed their rookie seasons, were part of that ’04 team.

The “Redeem Team” went 8-0 in the Olympics, defeating Spain in the gold medal game. James averaged 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.

The Class of 2025 announcement will take place on Feb. 14, 2025.

