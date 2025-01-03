Los Angeles Lakers reportedly eyeing former All-Star guard ahead of trade deadline

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Lakers recently acquired forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets for point guard D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three future second-round picks.

Los Angeles is hoping Finney-Smith fills the 3-and-D forward spot they’ve desperately needed this season. The nine-year veteran is averaging 10 points per game while shooting 42.7% from three-point range.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick says Finney-Smith will come off the bench initially, as the starting five will remain LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie.

“We’re in a good spot with our starting group right now,” Redick told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “So, he’ll play and he’ll come off the bench, and like I’ve told you guys several times, I want consistency with that group, but I’m not going to be stubborn and locked into something if it’s not working. But it’s working right now, and [Finney-Smith] is a guy that can fit in very easily with any lineup and any sort of roster.”

Despite the major move, the Lakers are eyeing an All-Star guard from within their conference.

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly keeping tabs on former All-Star guard

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, “top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible” landing spots for Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

Rumors have intensified around Fox’s future in Sacramento, especially following the unexpected firing of head coach Mike Brown. The Kings are currently 15-19, sitting 12th in the Western Conference standings and seemingly going nowhere fast.

“While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, that hasn’t stopped interested teams from planning for a possible run at the 27-year-old former All-Star. Among interested teams, there is a strong belief that Fox is more likely to be available this summer rather than before the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Amick added.

Fox’s current contract pays him $34.8 million this season, with that figure rising to $37 million in 2025-26, his final year under contract. For any potential trade to work under NBA salary cap rules, the Lakers would likely need to include Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, or Jarred Vanderbilt to match salaries, along with multiple first-round draft picks.

Fox, a 2023 All-Star and Clutch Player of the Year, is averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 assists, and five rebounds per game this season.

