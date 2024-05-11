Los Angeles Lakers eyeing top assistants from NBA Finals contenders to fill coaching vacancy

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After getting eliminated 4-1 in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers quickly moved on from Darvin Ham. With the search on for a new head coach, the Lakers are casting a wide net to fill their vacancy, including possibly J.J. Redick, who has no previous coaching experience.

Yet, while rumors of the Lakers considering Redick linger, they’re also being linked to highly respected coaches who have long been waiting for their chance at the first chair.

Los Angeles Lakers linked to Denver’s David Adelman and Minnesota’s Micah Nori

Two names who have been mentioned by NBA insider Johan Buha are currently embroiled in a Western Conference semifinal battle. According to Buha, Minnesota’s Micah Nori and Denver’s David Adelman are two of the Lakers’ top candidates.

“Yes, I can confirm that (Nori and Adelman) those are two of the Lakers’ candidates during this coaching search. I think both guys are quality candidates. I think if they are going the assistant coaching route, those would probably be my top two choices, and it sounds like the Lakers or at least some people with the Lakers feel the same way.” Jovan Buha on Buha’s Block – Lakers showing interest in Micah Nori (9:15 minute-mark)

Both are the top candidates on each of their respective coaching staffs. But Nori’s situation is a bit more unique in that he’s been in the spotlight more ever since head coach Chris Finch suffered a knee injury in Minnesota‘s Game 4 sweep of the Phoenix Suns.

With Finch unable to stand on his surgically repaired leg for the duration of a game, Nori has been taking on an increased role in Minnesota. In Minnesota since 2021, Nori is viewed as a rising star who knows the Xs and Os as well as any coach in the game today.

Meanwhile, David Adelman is the son of Hall of Fame head coach Rick Adelman, and he’s been in Denver since 2017. Both Adelman and Nori have worked together in Denver from 2017-18, so it’s unique that the Lakers are now considering each candidate.

Yet, considering how Denver dismantled the Lakers in a five-game series and then seeing Minnesota, led by Nori, dominate the Nuggets by an average margin of 16.5 points per victory in their first two games, it’s no surprise to see Adelman and Nori coveted in LA.

