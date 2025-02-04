‘I feel bad for Luka’: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards reacts to shocking Luka Doncic trade to Los Angeles Lakers

The NBA is still trying to wrap its collective head around a trade that will shake the league’s foundation for the next decade. At 12:15 a.m. ET Sunday, reports emerged that the Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

The news was so unbelievable that ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania had to reassure followers that his account hadn’t been hacked and the trade was legitimate.

Several NBA superstars have since sounded off about the blockbuster deal, including Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards expresses shock over Luka Doncic trade to Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Edwards expressed absolute shock that the Mavericks would trade Doncic — a five-time All-NBA player at just 25 years old.

“They said that nobody knew about the trade, so that’s crazy. They traded, probably, the best scorer in the NBA at 25,” Edwards told reporters. “He didn’t know about it, so there’s a lot more digging somebody’s gotta do to find out why he got traded. You just don’t trade him at 25, he just went to the finals, you know what I’m saying?”

Anthony Edwards on the Luka Doncic trade 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fNlaVxhN67 — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) February 4, 2025

The trade was shrouded in secrecy until the moment it was executed. Reports indicate that even the players and their agents were kept in the dark until the deal was about to be finalized.

Adding to the surprise, Doncic had reportedly just purchased a $15 million mansion in Dallas shortly before the trade was consummated.

“I feel bad for Luka, man. I saw something on YouTube that said he just bought a crib and everything in Dallas. That sucks, man. That sucks,” Edwards added.

The Lakers are now expected to make additional moves ahead of the trade deadline to address roster holes, including the pursuit of a new big man.

