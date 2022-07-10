Los Angeles Lakers linked to Buddy Hield trade: How it might look

The Los Angeles Lakers have already added multiple players to the mix this summer, acquiring the likes of Lonnie Walker IV, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

However, spacing remains an issue for a 49-loss team that struggled big time shooting from the perimeter a season ago. It’s a target area for general manager Rob Pelinka and Co.

Despite being linked to a trade for enigmatic Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving, it’s looking less likely that something is going to come to fruition on that end.

Instead, Los Angeles might be turning its attention to lesser-known individuals. According to NBA insider Marc Stein that includes a potential trade for either Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield or Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon.

Los Angeles has been linked to Hield for well over the past calendar year. The team was said to be close to acquiring the guard from his former Sacramento Kings squad last summer before Los Angeles pulled off the now-infamous trade for Russell Westbrook. Hield, 29, would fill the hole these Lakers currently have out on the perimeter.

It also doesn’t hurt that he’s Pelinka’s former client dating back to the days when the general manager was a player-agent.

How a Buddy Hield trade to the Los Angeles Lakers might look like

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Hield is entering the final year of his contract after Indiana acquired him from Sacramento in the blockbuster Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis trade.

With the Pacers entering full-scale rebuild move, they have no real use for him moving forward. It’s in this that a trade might not be too expensive from Los Angeles’ perspective.

Buddy Hield stats (2021-22): 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 41% shooting, 37% 3-point

A former top-six pick of the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2016, Hield actually had a down 2021-22 campaign from a shooting perspective. He’s hit on 43% of his shots and 40% of his three-point attempts throughout the guard’s career.

Even at 37% last season, Hield’s three-point shooting was better than the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Let that sink in for a second.

As for a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, guards Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn would have to be involved for financial purposes. The Lakers would also likely move Stanley Johnson to make the contracts work. From there, we’re sure Indiana would demand at least one draft pick to make this worth its while.

Los Angeles Lakers get: Buddy Hield

Indiana Pacers get: Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Stanley Johnson, 2023 2nd-round pick

The Pacers add another perimeter option to go with Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and rookie lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin.

They also pick up a second-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s a decent haul for a player in Hield who has not lived up to his contract and has no future in Indiana.

From the Lakers’ perspective, it’s rather simple. Hield would start at the two next to Westbrook barring a trade for Irving. The core four would obviously be filled out by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Is this a championship-contending team? Nope. But it’s a more well-rounded roster than what we saw during the Lakers’ disastrous 2021-22 season. Then again, the Los Angeles Lakers might simply opt to hold on to the limited assets that they boast in hopes of something bigger coming up as the summer continues.