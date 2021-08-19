LOOK: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James pull out ‘disrespect’ card once again

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is considered by many to be one of the top-five players in NBA history.

Since entering the Association as a teenager with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003, he’s been seen as a generational talent. Heck, James was anointed the next “King” during his high-school playing days.

Fast forward nearly two decades, and all of this hype has come to fruition. LeBron James has won four NBA titles, is among the leading scorers in league history and continues to play at an extremely high level at the age of 36. Despite this, James continues to believe he’s being disrespected around the NBA world.

Here’s case study No. 1,450,321.

James responded to an ESPN online poll in which he did not receive one vote as the NBA’s best player. In typical LeBron fashion, he’s deciding to use the “disrespect” as motivation. This is a real thing in 2021.

THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to⛽️ ME! #Washed👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

Is LeBron James really disrespected?

Jun 3, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the second quarter against the Phoenix Sunsduring game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost getting tiring at this point. How many times must one of the game’s greatest players pull out that card?

It was earlier in the month that James took to social media to blast skeptics who believe his Lakers are too old to compete for a title. Said Twitter post came after Los Angeles acquired Russell Westbrook and several other veteran players following a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

There’s legitimately no evidence that points in the direction of King James being undervalued by the media world. We know how good he is. We know he’s among the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

We just don’t need to hear his issues with perceived disrespect on a never-ending loop. Much like we don’t need to hear his opinion on everything under the sun.

For what it’s worth, LeBron James missed 27 games to injury a season ago and saw his Lakers exiled in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. Perhaps, that’s why he didn’t receive a single vote as the NBA’s best player.