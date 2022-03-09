Los Angeles Lakers hit new low in loss to the Houston Rockets

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that a recent win over the Golden State Warriors was an exception to the rule for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

It took LeBron James 56 points in a turn back the clock performance to oust Golden State last weekend. That’s not something the Lakers can expect from the veteran moving forward.

We learned this first-hand during Wednesday night’s road outing against the worst team in the Western Conference in that of the Houston Rockets.

Los Angeles headed into the game with a 28-36 record and only 1.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

The end result was a culmination of recent struggles on the part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston found itself up 68-63 after the first half. While Los Angeles did outscore the Rockets in the third quarter to take a lead, the team simply couldn’t stop Jalen Green and Co.

JG FOR 3 🥶 pic.twitter.com/wrBITmfjGf — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 10, 2022

How bad was it? Houston outscored the Lakers 19-10 in overtime to win by the score of 139-130. The Rockets shot 51% from the field while nailing 17 three-pointers and dishing out 25 assists.

Did we mention Houston entered the game with a 16-49 record and had lost 33 of its previous 41 games? Yeah, this is not a good team. At the very least, it’s not a squad that should be able to compete with Los Angeles. Alas, that’s where Frank Vogel’s team is at right now.

Returning from a one-game hiatus due to a knee injury, King James shot just 9-of-26 from the field. Los Angeles was actually paced by embattled point guard Russell Westbrook (30 points on 11-of-21 shooting).

However, it was the defensive end that lacked for the Lakers in their latest disastrous performance. Having struggled shooting the ball all season, rookie Jalen Green put up 31 points on 13-of-21 from the field. He also connected on 4-of-7 from distance.

With star big man Christian Wood sidelined, rookie Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Heck, rookie second-round pick Josh Christopher dropped another 21 points off the bench. That’s 73 points from Houston’s three rookies.

It’s absolutely pathetic what these Los Angeles Lakers have devolved into. We’re talking about a team that’s now 7-18 in its past 25 games. Right now, the Lakers would be the 10th seed and facing single elimination in the play-in tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In fact, Los Angeles faces the real possibility of missing out on the play-in tournament altogether (2.5 games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers).

NBA world reacts to Los Angeles Lakers’ most-recent embarrassing performance

Rockets went on a 13-0 run vs. the Lakers in OT 😳 pic.twitter.com/dP40cDuq5c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2022

absolute destruction of the Lakers by the Houston Rockets. watch LeBron after this Westbrook missed layup. pic.twitter.com/9Ue1nkUPco — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 10, 2022

James Worthy is burying the Lakers on Spectrum.



"They're not dead on arrival, but they don't have that tenacity, or that will to make it out of this… it doesn't seem like they believe in anything they're doing." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 10, 2022

The Lakers just lost to the 16-49 Rockets without Christian Wood.



Rock bottom. pic.twitter.com/uxbyYNis20 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2022

What y’all wearing to tonight’s edition of Lakers slander? pic.twitter.com/oo3b97dNhj — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 10, 2022