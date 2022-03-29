Los Angeles Lakers’ historically bad performane had NBA world buzzing

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at 31-43 on the season and potentially set to miss out on the NBA play-in tournament altogether.

Los Angeles was without stars LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (foot) for the game against a much superior opponent.

Only a half of a game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in spot, the Lakers yielded 82 points in the first half. It’s the most points this team has given up in a half since moving to Los Angeles back in 1960. That’s not a typo.

En route to falling down by 26 points at the half, the Lakers also allowed Luka Doncic to go off for 25 points in the first 24 minutes.

Luka Doncic has the ball on a string!



Watch Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/zCQZTwR640 — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2022

It didn’t get much better for the Los Angeles Lakers from there with Dallas netting 19 of the first 28 points through just five minutes in the third quarter. You read that right. The Mavericks were up 101-65 at the seven-minute mark of the third quarter.

By that point, Doncic had gone off for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. The dude had a triple-double with a full 18 minutes remaining in the game.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers will discuss Anthony Davis trade this summer

NBA world as Los Angeles Lakers put up historically bad performance

The most points the Lakers have given up in a half since the franchise moved to LA 😳 pic.twitter.com/TvWYaUsYGE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2022

The Mavericks have taken a 24-point lead on the Lakers…



… in the 2nd quarter. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 30, 2022

Don't look now but the Lakers just cut it to 33 👀👀 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 30, 2022

they gotta start putting Lakers games in TruTV instead of TNT — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 30, 2022

Shaq on the Lakers: "They don't want it. They're done." via TNT. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 30, 2022

No, there's no LeBron, no AD. But do the rest of the Lakers have no pride??? They just gave up 82 in the first half at Dallas – 2nd most points allowed in a first half IN LAKERS HISTORY. Fakers! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 30, 2022