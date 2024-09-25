Los Angeles Lakers GM gives surprising personal insight on how he may use their 1st round picks in upcoming trades

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During a conversation with media ahead of the start of training camp, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed some surprising internal thoughts on how he could use the team’s available first-round picks in upcoming trades.

The start of the 2024-25 Lakers campaign is finally here. The summer offseason is in the books, teams around the NBA are coming together for training camp and early preparation for the new season. Most times, LA would be introducing several new players to their fanbase around this time. But that is not the case in 2024.

Much of last year’s roster is back this season, and the biggest change came on the bench. Davin Ham is out as head coach, and in his place is former ESPN analyst and popular podcaster JJ Redick. The next few weeks will be very important for the rookie coach as he develops relationships with his players. And sets the infrastructure for the team’s younger players to develop their games.

However, when it comes to the Lakers, there is always a chance for a roster shakeup. And with league legend Lebron James in the final years of his career, the organization would like to maximize his very small championship window.

Los Angeles Lakers record (2023-24): 47-35

Los Angeles Lakers willing to use first-round pick in ‘marginal upgrade’

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unlike years past, the Los Angeles Lakers do have some worthwhile draft assets, including first-round picks in four of the next six NBA Drafts. However, GM Rob Pelinka has held those selections close to his chest. The assumption is he wants to use them on a blockbuster deal for a third star. However, on Wednesday he revealed that may not be the case.

“We would do a trade with both [upcoming first-round] picks if that leads to sustainable Lakers excellence,” Pelinka said (via Mark Medina). “We would also use one pick to make a marginal upgrade if we felt that was the right thing to do.”

That second comment is very interesting. It means the Lakers would be willing to give up a first-round for a solid impact player. That certainly broadens the team’s trade horizons before the February deadline. It is now up to Redick to put them in a position where a “marginal upgrade” can make a huge difference.

