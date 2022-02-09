Los Angeles Lakers feeling pressure ahead of trade deadline

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sitting at 26-29, having lost four of their last 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers are not trending in the right direction. As their players see other teams making trades to improve their situations, the Lakers have stood still despite being in ninth place in the Western Conference, which is good enough for the play-in tournament, but there are no guarantees after that.

Most recently, the Lakers suffered a 15-point loss to the defending NBA champions and have shown little signs of growth with 55 of their 82 games already played.

After the game, LeBron James was asked how he felt this loss represented the current Lakers’ direction:

“It tells me we ain’t on their level,” LeBron James said flatly when asked if the loss revealed anything about where the Lakers were at. “I mean, I could have told you that before the game.” LeBron James on Los Angeles Lakers’ most recent loss

Los Angeles Lakers still working toward a trade

So, what does Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka plan to do about it? According to ESPN, he will continue collaborating with LBJ with the idea of making a trade deadline acquisition to help turn this ship around.

We’ll see how their roster looks after the deadline, but they don’t have a lot of tradeable assets at the moment. Their biggest piece who doesn’t appear to be a strong roster fit, being that he’s been benched twice in the past three games, is Russell Westbrook. But the issue there is, few teams have any interest in adding Russ, and even if the Lakers did find a deal, is it one that makes them immediately better?

For their part, the Lakers continue hoping to make things work with their star guard.