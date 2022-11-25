NBA legend says Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has had a ‘disappointing’ career

NBA analyst and Hall-of-Famer thinks Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has “disappointed everybody” with his career thus far.

Anthony Davis is one of the better players in the NBA today. Especially when it comes to power forwards in the Association. The 29-year-old is an eight-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA player, is averaging a double-double for his career (24 points and 10 rebounds), and is a one-time champion after winning it all with the Lakers in 2020.

Yet, despite the success he has had during his 11-year career, injuries have constantly hindered him from truly reaching the elite potential many saw when he was the top player selected in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Only twice in his career has he played 70 games or more, and in three years he has suited up in 56 or less. Anthony Davis is one of those rare players who while very good, has never truly reached anywhere close to the expectations he had coming out of Kentucky.

NBA legend bashes Los Angeles Lakers star, Anthony Davis

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

However, while some may still consider him one of the best players in the game, after a career many NBA athletes would covet, one league legend believes Davis has been a big disappointment.

Anthony Davis stats (Career): 23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.1 BPG, 51% FG

During a recent edition of the NBA on TNT, long-time network analyst and Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley took Davis to task over his tenure in the league. Claiming he has let “everybody” down by not becoming the player so many expected him to be over the last decade. Since he is not the best player on the current Los Angeles Lakers roster.

“[Anthony Davis] has disappointed everybody. He should have been the best player in the league by now.” – Charles Barkley on Anthony Davis (via Talkin NBA)

There was a great deal of hype surrounding the current Los Angeles Lakers star as he entered the league in 2012. While maybe he did not turn into the game’s best player, eight All-Star appearances and being a pivotal part of an NBA title run is very hard to knock. Especially when Barkley never won a championship during his stellar run in the league.