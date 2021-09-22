Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen gets 3-year, $15M extension

Dec 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) watches a shot sail wide during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year, $15 million extension, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Petersen, 26, was due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The deal extends his stay with the Kings through the 2024-25 season.

Petersen was 9-18-5 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average in 35 appearances (32 starts) in 2020-21.

His three-year career totals, all with L.A., include a 19-25-6 record with one shutout, a .916 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round in 2013.

–Field Level Media